Men Demanded Cash at Gunpoint

Salina Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an attempted armed robbery at a home in Salina early Friday morning.

Sergeant Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that around 1am, a female victim came into contact with two males in front of a home in the 2200 block of Wesley.

The victim told officers the two forced her inside the home at gunpoint and demanded money from her and another female inside.

The suspects were wearing bandanas over their faces and left the home without any cash.

No one was injured.

Sergeant Feldman says the investigation is ongoing. Additional description of the two males was not available.