Manhattan Gears Up For Annual New Year’s ‘Little Apple’ Drop

The Kansas town known as the Little Apple is gearing up for a ball-drop event modeled after the one in New York’s Times Square.

Manhattan is staging its annual New Year’s Eve celebration in the Aggieville bar and entertainment district. Saturday’s festivities begin at 10:30 p.m. and include music and fireworks. The event culminates at midnight with the “Little Apple” drop.

It’s reminiscent of the ball drop in the Big Apple, a Times Square tradition for more than a century.