ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 32 °F

Currently: Fair

Hi: 32 °F | Lo: 26 °F

Friday

Hi: 55 °F 

Lo: 29 °F

Saturday

Hi: 41 °F 

Lo: 24 °F

Sunday

Hi: 50 °F 

Lo: 32 °F

Monday

Hi: 46 °F 

Lo: 23 °F

Tuesday

Hi: 30 °F 

Lo: 12 °F

Hospice of Salina
Christmas Music Channel

Manhattan Gears Up For Annual New Year’s ‘Little Apple’ Drop

Associated Press - December 29, 2016 6:29 pm

The Kansas town known as the Little Apple is gearing up for a ball-drop event modeled after the one in New York's Times Square.

The Kansas town known as the Little Apple is gearing up for a ball-drop event modeled after the one in New York’s Times Square.

Manhattan is staging its annual New Year’s Eve celebration in the Aggieville bar and entertainment district. Saturday’s festivities begin at 10:30 p.m. and include music and fireworks. The event culminates at midnight with the “Little Apple” drop.

It’s reminiscent of the ball drop in the Big Apple, a Times Square tradition for more than a century.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

City of Salina
 