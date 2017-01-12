Man Spits on Woman
January 12, 2017
A domestic disturbance leads to the arrest of a Salina man.
Police say 34-year-old Pedro Arellano got into an argument with a woman at a home in west Salina.
The woman told officers he became violent when she would not give him her car keys and he allegedly spit in her face.
He was arrested later that afternoon when police caught him hiding in the woman’s closet.
Arellano is now facing a charge of domestic battery.
