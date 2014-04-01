Man Hurt Trying to Stop Fight

A Salina man’s jaw was broken after he attempted to break up a fight near his home early Saturday morning.

Police say 25-year-old Dominique Smith saw a group of people gathered in a parking lot in the 500 block of N. 5th around 3:30am. When the fight began he rushed in to try and stop the violence and was hurt.

Police say he was punched and kicked and suffered a broken jaw along with a sore shoulder and neck pain.

No arrests have been made.