ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 82 °F

Currently: Fair

Hi: 82 °F | Lo: 72 °F

Tuesday

Hi: 92 °F 

Lo: 72 °F

Wednesday

Hi: 88 °F 

Lo: 65 °F

Thursday

Hi: 91 °F 

Lo: 67 °F

Friday

Hi: 89 °F 

Lo: 67 °F

Saturday

Hi: 92 °F 

Lo: 68 °F

Smoky Hill Museum
Wild Bill Contest

Man Hurt Trying to Stop Fight

KSAL Staff - August 14, 2017 12:59 pm

A Salina man’s jaw was broken after he attempted to break up a fight near his home early Saturday morning.

Police say 25-year-old Dominique Smith saw a group of people gathered in a parking lot in the 500 block of N. 5th around 3:30am. When the fight began he rushed in to try and stop the violence and was hurt.

Police say he was punched and kicked and suffered a broken jaw along with a sore shoulder and neck pain.

No arrests have been made.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

 