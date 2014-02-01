Man Hurt in Motorcycle Crash Near Salina

Kansas Highway Patrol photo

A man from Moundridge was hurt in a single vehicle motorcycle crash west of Salina on Interstate 70 Monday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 61-year-old Joel Hoffmann was on a Honda motorcycle, riding north at the Interstate 135 interchange heading to east bound Interstate 70. Hoffmann lost control and left the road. He rolled through east bound traffic, was thrown from the bike, and came to a rest in the median.

Hoffmann, who was wearing a helmet, was transported to the hospital in Salina.

The crash happened at 3:24 Monday afternoon on Interstate 70 just near the I 135 interchange.