Man Ejected in Saline County Crash

Saline County Sheriff Office photo

A rollover crash sends a Bridgeport man to the hospital in Salina.

According to Saline County Undersheriff Roger Soldan, 19-year-old Kody Berry was injured in a single vehicle accident in the 6800 block of E. Assaria Road on Sunday.

Deputies say Berry was ejected from his 2014 Ford Ranger around 2:35am New Year’s Day as the vehicle tumbled over from hood to tailgate and back onto its wheels. Berry, who was complaining of abdominal pain also had cuts to his face and was airlifted to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment.

Soldan added the crash remains under investigation