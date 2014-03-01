Longtime Educator, Coach Remembered

Family, friends, former colleagues, and former students are mourning the passing of a man who had a long career in Salina as an educator, coach, administrator, mentor, and friend.

59-year-old Reuben Montoy passed away suddenly on Tuesday.

Montoy had a great love for kids, starting with his own children, grandchildren, and the many multitudes of students he worked with.

Montoy taught nearly every elementary grade before moving into administration in the middle and high school levels, where he was the first Hispanic principal in Salina.

Montoy coached wrestling for many years, and was the first USD 305 high school soccer coach. He was a wrestling referee for 35 years receiving “Official of the Year” three times.

Montoy served as President of the Salina Area United Way and the Greater Salina Community Foundation. He also served on the boards of the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization in Salina and the Coronado Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America in Salina.

A vigil service will be at 7:00 pm, Friday, November 10, at Sacred Heart Cathedral with family receiving friends from 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm at the church.

Memorial Services will be at 10:00 am, Saturday, November 11th, at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Salina.

Inurnment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery Salina, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Family to establish an education scholarship for students from USD 305.

Reuben Montoy Obituary

