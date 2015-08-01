Labor Day Weekend Friday Night Live Set

Salina Arts & Humanities, in collaboration with downtown stakeholders, announces the upcoming First Friday Night Live concert event on September 1. Friday Night Live is a series of arts and entertainment programming for Salina residents and visitors designed to increase attendance and participation in arts-related events and to strengthen partnerships with local business owners in the downtown arts district.

On Friday, September 1, programming kicks off with First Friday visual arts events downtown at Art at The Nook, comprised of a look at some fall artists in the Artisan Gallery plus the event “Who, What and Where of Salina Access TV,” both at The Flower Nook at 208 E. Iron Avenue from 4 to 7 p. m.

Peaceful Body Wellness Retreat at 120 N. Santa Fe hosts the exhibit “Paper Perspectives – Mindful Moments” by David Olson from 5 to 7 p.m. The midtown First Friday Night Live venue, Salina Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 901 Beatrice, features the “This I Believe,” new works by Andrea Fuhrman, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The featured free First Friday Night Live concert begins with Topeka-based country musician Rachel Louise Taylor. Taylor has been playing since age seven. She brings to the stage a delicacy and spirit that only an 18-year-old can. Taylor has had her music featured on country radio stations in more than three countries. Her music illustrates her ability to connect with human emotion through song.

Taylor will be the opening act for Salina’s own Jaron Bell, backed by a full band for the first time on the FNL stage. Bell has created a unique style of outlaw country. Blending traditional Texas and red-dirt country with R&B vocals, his music delivers an energetic and soulful show. This FNL-supported concert at Campbell Plaza is free admission and family friendly.

Also at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the Flower Nook on the B Side is an open-mic event featuring Prim-One, a Kansas City-based poet and singer. This event is $5 at the door and is for ages 16 and older.

Stay tuned for upcoming announcements about Friday Night Live programming for September and October.