KSAL Former Farm Broadcaster Remembered

John Morris was the KSAL Farm Director in the 1990s.

A voice many people heard reporting news and farm reports on the radio through the years in Salina is being remembered. John Morris passed away earlier this week.

Morris, who was 81-years-old, passed away on Tuesday.

Early in his career, Morris worked for KSAL Radio in the news department. He changed careers, but later came back to KSAL as the Farm Director in the 1990s. Morris also worked for KVGB radio in Great Bend during his broadcasting career.

Morris is survived by his wife, Caroll, of the home; son, John R. Morris Jr., of Denver; daughter, Lynn Lapka, of Minneapolis; and sister, Marilyn Sylvia, of New Bedford, Mass.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will not be any services at this time. John’s wishes were to be cremated.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tammy Walker Cancer Center or the American Heart Association, in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth St., Salina 67401.