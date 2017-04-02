Kansas woman gets prison term for sex trafficking plot

A federal judge has ordered a Kansas woman to spend two years and 10 months in prison for her role in sex trafficking.

A federal judge has ordered a Kansas woman to spend two years and 10 months in prison for her role in sex trafficking.

The Topeka Capital-Journal (http://bit.ly/2kEfeNl) reports that 23-year-old Tiara Newman also was sentenced Friday to five years of post-prison probation.

Newman pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking. Authorities allege she introduced a 17-year-old girl to prostitution in 2015.

Newman’s husband, 31-year-old Reginald Newman, will be sentenced March 13 after having pleaded guilty in December 2015 to the same conspiracy count.

Tiara Newman has apologized in court to the victim and her own family, saying she was ashamed by her conduct. She said she no longer uses drugs, has reconnected with her family and has a relationship with God.

—

Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com.