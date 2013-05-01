Kansas Westar Crews Headed to Florida

photo courtesy Westar Energy

Westar Energy crews are responding to a call for help as Hurricane Irma moves toward Florida. About 40 Westar line crews and support staff hit the road on Thursday, headed to Florida.

According to Westar, Florida Power & Light reached out to other utilities in anticipation of the storm. Gathered from all over the Westar service territory, about 40 employees rolled out Thursday morning from various locations.

Westar tells KSAL News that among those headed to Florida are a crew from Salina.

Westar Energy is a member of the Midwest Mutual Assistance Group, which enables members to call upon neighboring utilities and their contractors to help restore service after a significant event such as a severe storm.

