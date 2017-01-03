Kansas Legislature Stream Live Audio of Committee Hearings

The Kansas Legislature is planning to begin streaming live audio of committee hearings over the internet.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the three rooms that host the most high-profile committees will have live audio this month. The other 10 rooms used for hearings are expected to have live audio before the end of the 2017 session.

Kansas open government advocates have long sought streaming audio, which was mandated in the final budget bill lawmakers passed last year.

The program is funded by a three-year, $199,000 grant from the Information Network of Kansas, which helps public entities launch e-government services.

Residents have been able to listen to Kansas Senate or House sessions in real time on the internet for several years. State officials say there aren’t immediate plans to begin streaming video because it would be too expensive.