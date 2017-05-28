Kansas legislators to reopen debate over guns at hospitals

Associated Press - May 28, 2017 8:16 am

Kansas legislators are preparing to reopen a debate over keeping concealed guns out of those hospitals and other health care facilities.

They’re driven by a desire to avoid spending millions of dollars on new security at state hospitals.

The Senate plans to debate a concealed carry bill next week.

Gun-rights groups are pushing hard to narrow the legislation so that it applies to secured areas within hospitals.

But Republican legislative leaders also face pressure from other lawmakers and advocates who want to keep concealed guns off of university campuses as well.

Existing law says universities, state and other public hospitals, mental health centers, some nursing homes and other facilities must allow concealed weapons in their buildings starting in July unless they provide “adequate” security such as guards or metal detectors.