Kansas Governor Says He Couldn’t Broker Gun Deal

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback says gun-rights advocates and representatives for the state’s hospitals couldn’t reach agreement on a legislative proposal aimed at keeping concealed guns out of state hospitals and other public health care facilities.

The Senate was debating the measure Thursday.

A 2013 law requires public health facilities to allow concealed guns into their buildings starting in July unless the buildings have security such as metal detectors or guards. The bill being debated would grant a permanent exemption to state hospitals, other public hospitals, mental health centers, some nursing homes and the University of Kansas Health System and teaching hospital.

Brownback said Thursday he had talks with hospital industry officials and gun-rights advocates who want a narrower bill but the talks did not produce a compromise.