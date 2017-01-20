Kansas Gin Sees Record Cotton Yields

At a time where crop prices are poor and the farm economy is bleak, the small town of Cullison is seeing an optimistic future for cotton.

The Hutchinson News reports the southern Kansas cotton gin formerly known as High Plains Cotton could see its second biggest ginning year ever, with its first back in 2007 when it ginned 24,000 bales.

The facility was purchased by area farmer investors in November and renamed Next GINeration by the new owners. General manager and one of the owners, Roger Sewell, says ginning should be complete by the end of February.

According to the National Agricultural Statistics Service, Kansas cotton production this year is forecast to be up 103 percent from last year.