Kansans Helping in Houston

Houston remains a city under siege by Mother Nature Monday, and help is on the way from across the country including from Kansas. The Bayou City is facing what the National Hurricane Center calls “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” as what was once Hurricane Harvey continues to hover over the region.

People were urged over the weekend to seek refuge on the roofs of their homes as the water rapidly rose and scores of rescues have been carried out. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has approved the mobilization of four thousand National Guard troops to help with the crisis.

Kansas first responders are in Texas to help. Dozens of American Red Cross volunteers from Kansas have gone to Texas to provide relief.

Emergency vehicles will be deployed to the storm-damaged region Monday.

The Kansas National Guard and Kansas Food Bank are also prepared to help with storm recovery efforts.