UPDATE: Interstate Closes After Truck, Camper Roll

Three people from Mulvane were hurt in a crash near Salina early Thursday afternoon, in a rollover involving a pickup truck that was pulling a camper.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 67-year-old David Barenberg was pulling a camping trailer with a pickup truck, headed north on Interstate 135. The trailer attached to the truck started whipping, causing him to lose control and the trailer to separate. The pickup then continued to roll several times ending in a ditch.

Barenberg and two passengers were hurt, 63-year-old Jacki Barenberg and 67-year-old Kay Lange. They were transported by EMS to Salina Regional health Center. All three were buckled up.

Traffic came to a standstill as both northbound lanes of I 135 were temporarily closed while first responders worked the scene

The crash happened during the noon hour, at 12:11 on Thursday, south of the Crawford Street exit in the area of milepost 92, in the northbound lanes of I 135.

