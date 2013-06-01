Inmate Hurt in Prison Fight

An inmate was hospitalized after a fight at the El Dorado Correctional Facility.

KSN News in Wichita reports that Butler County Dispatch confirmed an inmate was taken to Wesley Hospital following a Monday night disturbance involving two inmates.

One of the inmates suffered serious injuries with stab wounds to the stomach and the chest.

Monday’s disturbance comes after recent cases of violence at the prison. Inmates were stabbed in April and July incidents at the prison. In June, inmates refused to return to their bunks and a confrontation ensued.

The union representing guards at the prison says there has been a high turnover rate. The union said staff vacancies reached over 100 employees earlier this summer.