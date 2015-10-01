ksal.com

Increased Noise Soon at Fort Riley

KSAL Staff - August 24, 2017 7:15 pm

Neighbors of Fort Riley can expect a little more noise than usual at the northeast Kansas post.

According to the Army, communities around Fort Riley may hear loud explosions August 29th to August 31st due to training by the 774th Ordnance Company. Training is scheduled to take place during the day; there are no nighttime detonations scheduled.

In 2016, Soldiers from the ordnance unit placed second in the Army’s Ordnance Corps EOD Team of the Year competition at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia. Their training at Fort Riley helped them earn the award, along with the Ordnance Order of Samuel Sharpe Award.

