HS FB Coaches Corner: 10/14

Week seven of high school football is in the books!

With the start of a new athletic year leads to another edition of the Coaches Corner, live from Russell’s Restaurant on Westport Boulevard in Salina.

For the first time on the program, Minneapolis joins in on the fun with the addition of head coach Jhon Haehn. Coach Haehn hops on with Salina South’s Sam Sellers, Salina Central’s Mike Hall, Sacred Heart’s Garrett Galanski, Ell-Saline’s Terry King and Southeast of Saline’s Mitch Gebhardt.

The time is different, though, running on Saturday mornings from 8 to 9.

Scores from Friday, October 13

Maize 39, Salina Central 14

Derby 59, Salina South 14

Smith Center 78, Sacred Heart 0

Ell-Saline 27, Republic County 8

Riley County 46, Minneapolis 0

Marion 64, Southeast of Saline 36