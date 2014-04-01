HouseMaster Home Inspection Names Marketing Manager

HouseMaster Home Inspection of Central Kansas has hired John Elmore as Marketing Manager. His duties include acting as a liaison to local real estate agents, brokers, and offices to support the company’s marketing strategy in Central Kansas. He will also assemble and distribute marketing collateral and communications.

Elmore brings 16 years of experience in public and media relations and was most recently Director of Communications for Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina. Prior to moving to Kansas, Elmore oversaw major communications efforts and media plans in Central and Western Michigan for Detroit-based Samaritas, Michigan’s largest private social services agency. He also served for seven years as media relations coordinator and as primary university print and online writer-editor for Cornerstone University. His background includes work as associate director and as broadcast writer-assistant producer for national radio and print ministries.

Elmore has a B.F.A. degree in Dramatic Arts from the University of Connecticut and an M.A. degree in Communications from Wheaton College Graduate School in Illinois. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and reached the rank of E-4, Sergeant. He has sung with the Salina Chorale since fall 2014 and oversees Facebook and website content for the group. He has been a member of the Public Relations Society of America since 1997.