Holcomb Closes Smoky Valley’s Season

Smoky Valley was handed their second loss of the season Friday as the Holcomb Longhorns came to town and handled the Vikings by the score of 26-6.

Late in the first quarter, Holcomb scored on a six-yard pass from Gilbert to Rodriquez to make it 6-0 as the PAT kick was no good. Smoky Valley just could not get anything offensively to click and Holcomb again scored on a 10-yard run by Morss with nine minutes left in the half to take a 12-0 lead.

Late in the half, Holcomb went back to the air and Gilbert connected with Morss from 24 yards out. The two-point conversion was good, and with 2:53 left in the half, it was 20-0.

The first possession of the second half saw Holcomb quickly pick up right where the Longhorns left off. Morss ran into the end zone from four yards out to make it 26-0. Smoky Valley then put together its best drive of the night, but was held out of the endzone on 4th and 1.

The Vikings grabbed an interception by Lane Schrag to set them up in the red zone, only to see Holcomb turn them away again on 4th & goal. Late in the fourth, Smoky Valley ended a drive with a one-yard Kyle Anderson touchdown, making the final score 26-6. Anderson ended up the season with over 1,350 yards. Along with 12 other seniors, they finished their season with a 9-2 record. Making the postseason three out of four years is pretty remarkable.

By Don Bengtson