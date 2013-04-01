Gypsum Woman Arrested in Axe Assault

An argument escalates into a violent situation inside a Gypsum home Wednesday evening just before 9pm.

Saline County Undersheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that deputies arrested 57-year-old Deanna Pargman after she allegedly hit another woman in the arm with an axe.

Soldan says Debra Zimmerman, 57 of Gypsum did not require medical attention after Pargman swung the axe at her and hit her arm.

Deputies say Zimmerman called authorities while Pargman’s husband held her down in a house in the 300 block of King in Gypsum.

Pargman is now facing charges of battery and aggravated assault.