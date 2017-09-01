Grant Writing Workshop Planned

A grant writing workshop is planned in Salina.

Salina Arts & Humanities and the SPARK Artist Resource Exchange announces a free Grant Writing workshop on Thursday, September 28. The workshop is open to the public yet targeted to artists or cultural organizations based in Saline County that may be eligible for and interested in Horizons Grant Program funding.

The Grant Writing workshop will take place on the second floor of the Smoky Hill Museum at 211 W. Iron Avenue, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 28. Facilitator and professional writer Lori Brack will lead a two-hour presentation on grant-writing skills, both general and specific to the Horizons Grants program. Horizons technical coordinator Stacy Ash also will be available to answer questions regarding the Horizons Grant application process and grant-guideline details.

While the Horizons Grant Program is open only to Saline County-based or affiliated programs, information regarding other arts-funding resources also will be provided, along with general grant-writing strategies.

The three funding categories of the annual Horizons Grants Program, designed to support arts-related projects that help ‘build community and change lives” by strengthening community involvement in the arts, are as follows:

the $500 Enrichment Grant for emerging artists

the Lana Jordan Developing Artist Grant for personal professional development and community projects (up to $3,000 per award)

the Organizational Grant for non-profit businesses that engage the local community through arts-based programming (up to $8,000 per award)



Visit salinaarts.com for Horizons Grant guideline information. Please call Stacy Ash at 785-309-5770 or email stacy.ash@salina.org to if you have questions regarding the September 28 workshop or other Horizons details.

