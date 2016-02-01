ksal.com

Gas Prices Spiking Across Area

KSAL Staff - September 1, 2017 5:24 am

Hurricane Harvey and the Labor Day holiday weekend are causing a big spike in gas prices across Kansas.

Tamra Johnson with AAA says the tropical storm is having a significant impact on refineries, ports and transportation, resulting in increased costs at the pump. She says drivers across the country will likely see a ten-to 15-cent per-gallon increase, with prices higher around the Gulf Coast. The AAA says prices should stabilize by October.

The latest Triple-A Daily Fuel Gauge Report shows the average price for a gallon of gas is $2.38 in Salina. That’s up 20 cents from last week and up 23 cents from a month ago.

The good news is Salina’s average is still 3 cents less than Friday morning’s state average in Kansas of $2.41 a gallon, and 13 cents less than the national average of $2.51 a gallon.

 

