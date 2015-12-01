Former Bennington City Clerk Sentenced

A former city clerk for the city of Bennington, was sentenced Monday to a total of 16 months in federal prison in two separate cases of interstate transportation of embezzled funds, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said.

She also was ordered to pay $184,000 in restitution.

In the first case, Janetta Marie Buttery, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of interstate transportation of stolen funds.

Buttery had access to credit cards that belonged to the city’s Recreation Commission.

She used the cards to make unauthorized payments totaling more than $75,000.

Buttery was also charged with one county of interstate transportation of embezzled funds while she worked as a secretary, bookkeeper and executive assistant to a realty business in Salina.

She embezzled more than $79,000 at the realty business.

Buttery served as city clerk in Bennington from October 2014 to May 2016 and left the position before the city discovered the crime.