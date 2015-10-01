Food Distribution Wednesday in Salina
KSAL Staff - September 19, 2017 9:15 am
The next USDA Emergency Food Assistance distribution is Wednesday of this week. The Salina distribution will take place in the 4-H Building in Kenwood Park from noon till 2.
Items to be distributed include:
- Canned vegetable mix
- Canned carrots
- Canned pears
- Canned beef stew
- Canned peas
- Peanut butter
- Cranberry juice concentrate
- Chicken legs quartered
- Canned peaches
- Canned cream corn
- Raisins
- Canned tuna
- Frozen eggs
To be eligible, it is mandatory that recipients meet the established income guidelines and provide proof of residence within Saline County. Everyone must provide proof of all monthly household income and a valid ID for all people living in the home. Proof of income can be a photocopy of social security statements, retirement checks, government assistance checks, paycheck stubs, or bank statements showing automatic deposit of checks. Those who are picking up commodities for someone else must bring a signed note from the individual(s). Recipients are also encouraged to bring sacks or boxes to carry the commodities home.
MONTHLY INCOME GUIDELINES PER HOUSEHOLD SIZE
HH Size Income HH Size Income
1 $1,307 5 $3,118
2 $1,760 6 $3,571
3 $2,213 7 $4,024
4 $2,665 8 $4,477
* For each additional family member add $453.
For more information, contact Sunrise Presbyterian Church commodities line 785-714-0918
