Food Distribution Wednesday in Salina

The next USDA Emergency Food Assistance distribution is Wednesday of this week. The Salina distribution will take place in the 4-H Building in Kenwood Park from noon till 2.

Items to be distributed include:

Canned vegetable mix

Canned carrots

Canned pears

Canned beef stew

Canned peas

Peanut butter

Cranberry juice concentrate

Chicken legs quartered

Canned peaches

Canned cream corn

Raisins

Canned tuna

Frozen eggs

To be eligible, it is mandatory that recipients meet the established income guidelines and provide proof of residence within Saline County. Everyone must provide proof of all monthly household income and a valid ID for all people living in the home. Proof of income can be a photocopy of social security statements, retirement checks, government assistance checks, paycheck stubs, or bank statements showing automatic deposit of checks. Those who are picking up commodities for someone else must bring a signed note from the individual(s). Recipients are also encouraged to bring sacks or boxes to carry the commodities home.

MONTHLY INCOME GUIDELINES PER HOUSEHOLD SIZE

HH Size Income HH Size Income

1 $1,307 5 $3,118

2 $1,760 6 $3,571

3 $2,213 7 $4,024

4 $2,665 8 $4,477

* For each additional family member add $453.

For more information, contact Sunrise Presbyterian Church commodities line 785-714-0918

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.