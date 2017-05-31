Fletcher Files For USD 305 School Board

A Salina Businessman has entered the Salina USD 305 School Board Race. Jim Fletcher filed to run on Wednesday.

In a statement to KSAL News Fletcher wrote:

“Schools are the first community many children belong to and the one that most people remember for a lifetime. I believe it is important that every child has a place in their school community and the school community recognizes a place for each student. Additionally, the local public-school system should prepare our children to strive, thrive and survive in our community, or the community they choose to reside in.

USD 305 has always done a nice job of providing a good environment for students, staff and teachers. I want to ensure this continues with the ability to adapt to the needs of students and the community in the future.”

Fletcher spent a decade with the Geary County Sherrif’s Office, and then 13 years with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office. In Saline County he worked as a patrol deputy, with the I 135 / I 70 Drug Task Force, and with the youth as a DARE officer. He attained the rank of Lieutenant before a career change. Since 2012 he has been an Aflac Insurance agent.

Fletcher has education experience, serving on the St. Mary’s Grade School, Sacred Heart Grade School, and Sacred Heart High School education councils.