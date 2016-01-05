Fire Set Near Locomotive in Park

A hoodie set ablaze near the train in Oakdale Park brought Salina firefighters to the scene Monday night.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime around 9:30pm, someone hung a hoodie jacket on the ramp’s railing leading up to the locomotive engine and set it on fire.

The fire then spread to the mulch near the engine before crews arrived to put out the blaze.

No one was injured and the locomotive was not burned in the fire that caused about $50 damage to the mulch.