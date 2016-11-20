ksal.com

Fake $50 Discovered after Sale

KSAL Staff - December 22, 2016 12:53 pm

Salina Police are looking for a known suspect who passed off a counterfeit $50 on Wednesday to pay for items purchased on the internet.

Police were contacted by 18-year-old Kyle New of Salina after he met with the suspect to sell items he was selling through his Facebook page.

Police say the suspect paid New $70 for the items and left.

A short time later, New noticed he’d been duped by a fake $50 bill in the transaction and contacted police.

