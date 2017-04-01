Earth Day Party for the Planet
KSAL Staff - April 22, 2017 5:23 pm
Rolling Hills joined other zoos and aquariums across the nation in hosting "Party for the Planet" events.
Rolling Hills Zoo celebrated Earth Day on Saturday by throwing a party. A “Party for the Planet”.
The zoo hosted the event to celebrate, to have fun, and most importantly to teach how to make difference on our Earth.
“Party for the Planet” included fun environmental activities, educational presentations, and keeper encounters throughout the day.
To begin the day, the first 100 families received a free reusable shopping bag courtesy of Dillon’s grocery stores.
Environment-themed activities at the event included giving guests the opportunity to create their own bird feeders and to start their own herb gardens.
Along with keeper encounters throughout the zoo, Zoo Landscaping Director Gerrett Morris gave a presentation on creating your own compost. There was also a presentation on pollinating your garden.
Many of those at the event wanted to see the zoo’s new baby giraffe Jo Jo. And those who were patient were able to get a peek at a shy new little joey at the kangaroo enclosure.
