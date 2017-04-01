Earth Day Party for the Planet

Rolling Hills joined other zoos and aquariums across the nation in hosting "Party for the Planet" events.

Rolling Hills Zoo celebrated Earth Day on Saturday by throwing a party. A “Party for the Planet”.

The zoo hosted the event to

“Party for the Planet” included fun

Along with keeper encounters throughout the zoo, Zoo Landscaping Director Gerrett Morris gave a presentation on creating your own compost. There was also a presentation on pollinating your garden.

Many of those at the event wanted to see the zoo’s new baby giraffe Jo Jo. And those who were patient were able to get a peek at a shy new little joey at the kangaroo enclosure.

Rolling Hills joined other zoos and aquariums across the nation who hosted similar “Party for the Planet” events.