DUI, Seat Belt Patrols Planned

Law enforcement agencies throughout Kansas are teaming up in an effort to stop drunk driving across the state.

Salina Police will be out in force through the Labor Day weekend looking for drunk drivers and seat belt violations.

Police Sergeant Brent Rupert tells KSAL News that beginning Thursday, August 17th through Monday, September 4th extra officers will be on patrol city wide looking for drivers who are intoxicated and occupants who are not buckled up as part of the 2017 S.T.E.P.(Special Traffic Enforcement Program).

The overtime for extra officers is provided by a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.