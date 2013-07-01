Delphos Man Accused of Sex Crimes Against Dependent Adult

A Delphos man has been charged with sex crimes against a dependent adult and Medicaid fraud.

According to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s office, charges have been filed against 25-year-old James Tholstrup. The charges are in connection with an incident that allegedly happened last week in Cloud County.

The charges are:

One count of aggravated criminal sodomy.

One count of mistreatment of a dependent adult.

One count of Medicaid fraud.

Based upon the investigation to date, there is no reason to suspect that there are additional victims. The investigation remains ongoing.

The case is set for a first appearance in Cloud County District Court on August 23rd.