Community Halloween Party Saturday at Salina Field House

The annual Salina Community Halloween Party is scheduled for this Saturday, at the new Salina Field House.

This free holiday event is sponsored by the Salina Parks & Recreation Department and is open to the entire family. Featured entertainment this year includes the Flying Debris juggling and comedy show. Other activities include a Halloween Costume Contest with prizes, bounce houses, carnival games, and “trick or treating” from community partners and businesses for children.

Everyone is invited to attend this annual Halloween celebration.

The Salina Community Halloween Party is Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Salina Fieldhouse.

