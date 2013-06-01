Cloud County Finalist For Chicken Plant

social media photo via David Lynn Jones

Three Kansas sites are finalists to land a new Tyson chicken processing plant.

Sedgwick, Cloud and Montgomery counties are under consideration for the plant, which would create numerous jobs.

Tyson announced earlier this year that “Project Sunset” would be built near Tonganoxie, but later reconsidered. The decision came after the Leavenworth County Commission reversed its support of issuing $500 million in industrial revenue bonds to help finance the plant. The commission rescinded the resolution amid growing opposition to the plant from Leavenworth County residents. Among things at issue were the secrecy surrounding the project.

Saline County Commissioners support the effort to attract the chicken plant to Cloud County.

Back in September, the county commission sent a letter in “support of the efforts of Cloud County and the City of Concordia to bring Project Sunset to North Central Kansas.”

The letter said, “Employees for Tyson Foods’ new plant will come from a broad area across the (US Highway) 81 Corridor Region. Workers moving to the region will find a wide variety of homes for sale and rental properties in both rural and town locations.” It notes the area’s “excellent transportation networks”. The letter states “the entire 81 Corridor Region to be a supportive and welcoming location for (the Tyson Foods) company and this new state-of-the-art fully integrated poultry complex.”

The plant is expected to bring about 1,600 jobs with it.

—

(information from Metro Source News)

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.