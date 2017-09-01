Clearwater City Commission Says ‘No’ to Tyson Foods Plant

social media photo via David Lynn Jones

A Kansas community is speaking out against a proposed poultry processing plant.

The Clearwater City Commission is planning to draft a resolution prohibiting construction of a Tyson Foods plant within the city limits. Residents are concerned about the impact a chicken processing plant would have on home values, as well as air and water quality.

Tyson Foods has selected three Kansas counties as finalists for its proposed plant.

Source: MetroSource News