Clearwater City Commission Says ‘No’ to Tyson Foods Plant
A Kansas community is speaking out against a proposed poultry processing plant.
The Clearwater City Commission is planning to draft a resolution prohibiting construction of a Tyson Foods plant within the city limits. Residents are concerned about the impact a chicken processing plant would have on home values, as well as air and water quality.
Tyson Foods has selected three Kansas counties as finalists for its proposed plant.
