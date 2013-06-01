Citizen Board Volunteers Needed

The City of Salina is seeking a few good men, women, and youth willing to serve in various volunteer positions.

According to the city, they are currently accepting expression of interest forms for vacancies that currently or will soon exist on the following citizen boards, commissions and committees:

Accessibility Advisory Board Youth Member

Board of Zoning Appeals Youth Member

Building Advisory Board Youth Member

Business Improvement District Design Review Property Owner within the Business Improvement District Youth Member

Community Art & Design Youth Member

Convention & Tourism Youth Member

Disciplinary Advisory Board Citizen-at-Large within City Limits

Heritage Commission Youth Member

Housing Authority Youth Member

Human Relations Commission Citizen-at-Large

Library Board Youth Member

Parks & Recreation Advisory Board Youth Member

Planning Commission Citizen-at-Large Outside Representative Youth Member

Salina Community Economic Development Organization Citizen-at-Large

Solid Waste Management Committee 3 rd Class City Representative County-at-Large Representative Youth Member



If you are interested in serving the community by becoming a member of one of these boards, commissions or committees, you are asked to complete an expression-of-interest form by November 17, 2017. An expression-of-interest form or more information may be obtained from the City of Salina website, www.salina-ks.gov, under the tab “City Government” then “Boards & Commissions” or by visiting the City Clerk’s Office, 300 W. Ash, Room 206. If you have any questions, please call (785) 309-5735.

