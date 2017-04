A homeless man is taken into custody after he allegedly broke into a Salina church and stole food.

Police responded to an alarm Tuesday morning around 4:30am at the First Presbyterian Church located at 308 S. 8th.

Police say 28-year-old Matthew Dumler was found inside the facility eating and caused $100 in damage to a door and some drywall inside the facility.

He is facing charges of burglary, criminal damage and misdemeanor theft.