Candidate Hopes to Reform DCF

A candidate for governor is seeking to reform the Kansas Department for Children and Families.

Former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer says the death of his grandson has given his campaign for governor a new focus on making changes to the agency, which investigates child welfare complaints.

The body of three-year-old Evan Brewer was found encased in concrete last month after his father, who is the former mayor’s son, made repeated requests to the DCF to check on the child.

Carl Brewer is seeking the Democratic nomination for Kansas governor in 2018.

Story from: Metro Source