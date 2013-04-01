Burglar Wakes Sleeping Woman

A woman awakens in bed to find a masked man in her apartment stealing her phone and other items.

The 33-year-old victim told officers that around 7:45am Saturday she discovered a white male who was dressed in a hoodie and jeans wearing a mask took her phone, a laptop computer, tablet computer, box of personal items and a PS3 game and left.

Police believe the suspect gained access to the apartment in the 1400 block of E. Iron through a sliding glass door.