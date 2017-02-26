BTK serial killer’s daughter works on book about experience

The BTK serial killer's daughter is writing a book about dealing with the emotional trauma of discovering that her father had killed 10 people.

The Wichita Eagle reports (http://bit.ly/2l02EZS) Kerri Rawson says she hopes the book help people cope with anxiety, post-traumatic stress, betrayal and depression. Rawson says she experienced all those things after her father’s 2005 arrest.

Rawson, who lives in Detroit, says writing the book is helping her.

Thomas Nelson publishing, which specializes in Christian books, has expressed interest in Rawson’s book.

Police investigators who arrested Rader believed that Rawson and the rest of Rader’s family didn’t know about his crimes committed between 1974 and 1991.

Rader called himself BTK, which stood for “bind, torture, kill.” He is serving a life sentence in prison.

