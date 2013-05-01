Bennington Woman Hurt in Crash

A single car crash sends a woman to Salina Regional Health Center on Saturday.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that wet road conditions that existed just before 7am on K-143 Highway seem to have contributed to an injury accident.

Sheriff Soldan says 36-year-old Michelle Carter of Bennington was driving southbound near Grandville Road and lost control of her vehicle and slid into a steep ditch.

Carter was complaining about dizziness and head pain and was transported by EMS to the hospital.

Deputies report she was wearing her seat belt.

