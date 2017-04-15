Authorities Investigating McPherson Murder
Associated Press - April 15, 2017 7:38 pm
McPherson and state authorities are investigating a homicide in McPherson.
McPherson police said officers were called to a home in McPherson Saturday afternoon by someone who said a friend was possibly dead.
When officers went into the home, they found the person dead.
No arrests have been made.
McPherson police said in a news release that the victim knew the suspect or suspects and was targeted by them.
No other details were released.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is part of the investigation.