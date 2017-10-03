AUDIO: David Beaty Press Conference 10/3
Pat Strathman - October 3, 2017 4:17 pm
The Kansas Jayhawks used the bye week to their advantage.
KU is coming off a full week of rest following a 56-34 loss to West Virginia.
Sophomore running back Khalil Herbert tore up the Mountaineer defense. Herbert ran 36 times for 291 yards and two touchdowns.
Up next for Kansas is a home matchup versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Tech is coming off a 41-34 defeat to Oklahoma State.
Kickoff on Saturday is slated for 11 am. Pregame starts at 9:30 on Real Country 101.7.
On Tuesday, head football coach David Beaty chatted with media members.