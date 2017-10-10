AUDIO: David Beaty Press Conference 10/10

The Kansas Jayhawks lost their fourth-straight game on Saturday to Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders gashed the Hawks, cruising their way to a 65-19 victory.

Kansas’ defense coughed up 546 yards of total offense. Tech quarterback Nic Shimonek was 19-of-24 passing for 233 yards and two touchdowns. Texas Tech nearly had two 100-yard rushers, led by Justin Stockton who had 161 yards. Desmond Nisby finished with 93 yards and four touchdowns.

Kansas has a quarterback controversy following the game. Starter Peyton Bender was 12-of-24 passing for 146 yards, a touchdown and a pick. Back up Carter Stanley replaced Bender and completed 11 passes for 110 yards.

After rushing for 291 yards against West Virginia, tailback Khalil Herbert had 10 carries for 65 yards.

The Jayhawks are looking to snap a road losing streak versus the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday. ISU is coming off a giant upset on the road against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Kickoff on Saturday is slated for 11 am, pregame at 9:30 on Real Country 101.7

On Tuesday, coach David Beaty met with media members to recap the loss to Texas Tech and preview the upcoming showdown with Iowa State.