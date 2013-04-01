Arrest Made after Shots Fired

No one was injured after shots were fired in a Salina neighborhood Friday afternoon and the suspected gunman was taken into custody.

Police Captain Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News that officers were called to the 400 block of Baker Street around 4:30pm Friday after 25-year-old Kevin Rivers allegedly pulled a semiautomatic handgun and fired it at two teens who were driving past him in an extended cab pickup.

Police say Rivers fired three shots at 18-year-old Robert Hudson and 17-year-old Keenan Pancost – missing their truck but striking another occupied car, an empty house and an occupied home.

Rivers ran from the scene and tossed his gun which was later recovered by police, as well as three shell casings found on Baker Street.

Captain Sweeney says Hudson and Pancost saw Rivers walking and began to follow him because they believed he had been involved in a previous criminal offense. As they drove past and made eye contact, Rivers pulled the pistol and fired.

Police report Scott Snyder of Salina was not injured as a bullet from Rivers’ gun struck his 1999 Ford Escort and lodged in the rear driver’s door as he drove eastbound on South Street.

Another bullet struck a fence and exterior wall on an unoccupied home at 713 W. South Street.

A third bullet struck the front porch at an occupied home at 708 W. South Street. Police say Timothy Crosby was standing in his front yard while six other people were inside the house when the shots rang out and hit his porch.

Captain Sweeney says Rivers is now facing multiple charges that could include aggravated assault, discharge of a weapon and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Authorities add the gun was reported stolen from Ottawa County.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.