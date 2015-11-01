Ann Wilson of Heart Coming to Salina

A rock n roll hall of famer is coming to Salina. Ann Wilson of Heart is heading out on a solo tour, and she will make a stop at the Stiefel Theatre.

The Ann Wilson of Heart tour begins in her hometown of Seattle on March 8th. It makes a stop in Salina on March 16th.

Musicians on board for the tour include Craig Bartock on guitar (Heart member for a dozen years, who also performed in the Ann Wilson Thing for two years) from San Francisco; Andy Stoller on bass (the Ann Wilson Thing member for two years) from Seattle; Denny Fongheiser on drums and percussion (Heart member in the 1990’s for two years) from Los Angeles.

“People can expect the unexpected in 2017,” Wilson says in a release. “A beautiful, classy set with an elegant, artistic production. The music will be a mix of songs that have powered my life; iconic soul stirring covers, songs from my years of solo work and the unforgettable songs of Heart.”

Ann Wilson will play the Stiefel Theatre in Salina on March 16th. Tickets go on sale this Friday. Ticket prices are $83, $65, and $49. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Stiefel box office, over the phone by calling 785-827-1998, or online. Stiefel Friends can purchase tickets early.