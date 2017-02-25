Abilene Cowboys Win 4A State Wrestling Title

The Abilene Cowboys Wrestling Team captured their fourth state title in school history and their first since 2003 with a dominant performance at the 4A State Wrestling Tournament at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center. Abilene finished the day with 133.5 points with all nine wrestlers placing. Bonner Springs finished in second place with 89 points. Abilene was led by Junior Trey Hoerner who won the state title at 182 pounds. Hoerner defeated Clay Center’s Ryan Tiers 6-4 in the championship.

106 Freshman Will Stroda 5th

120 Senior Tanner McGivney 4th

126 Junior Trevor Casteel 4th

132 Senior Cody Wuthnow 5th

170 Senior Dausen Whitely 4th

182 Junior Trey Hoerner 1st

195 Senior Logan Riekeman 6th

220 Senior Jaron Christensen 5th

285 Sam Burt finished 4th

Abilene Wrestling Head Coach James Stout was also named the KWCA Regional Coach of the Year by the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association.