Associated Press - May 8, 2017 12:54 pm

Authorities say a Kansas boy has died after falling off a tractor in central Kansas.

The McPherson County Sheriff’s Department identified the boy as 8-year-old Cayden Avery.

The farming accident happened Friday evening as he was riding on the tractor with his father in a pasture in rural Inman.

After falling off, a mowing attachment hit the boy.