4 Hurt at K-4, Old 81

KSAL Staff - April 6, 2017 11:22 am

Saline County Sheriff Office photo

A two car crash on Wednesday sends 2 adults and 2 children to the hospital.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office reports that a westbound 2011 Ford Fusion driven by Laura Cates, 49 of Assaria did not yield at the intersection of K-4 and Old 81 and was struck by a northbound a 1999 Chevy pickup driven by Udena McKee, 81 of Falun.

Deputies say the collision left McKee with facial injuries while Cates suffered an eye injury and a possible broken rib.

The two children who were buckled up in Cate’s car,  a 3-year-old girl and a 7-year-old girl were transported to Salina Regional Health Center as well to be evaluated with possible leg and rib injuries.

The accident occurred on Wednesday afternoon around 1:50pm at the intersection of K-4 and Old 81 Highway.

Saline County Sheriff Office photo

